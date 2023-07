Watch: Tucker Carlson Confronts DeSantis on Alleged Flip-Flopping on Ukraine

July 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared at Friday’s Family Leadership Summit in Iowa for Republican presidential contenders where he was quizzed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his different […] The post Watch: Tucker Carlson Confronts DeSantis on Alleged Flip-Flopping on Ukraine appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...