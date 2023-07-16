When Office Perks Become Perils

July 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you want to understand the downside of seeing your work as a "calling," just look at zookeepers. In his book, The Good Enough Job, Simone Stolzoff writes: "It's a job where the money is short and the hours are long. The majority of zookeepers have college degrees but the annual salary is less than $40,000 a year." How has this happened? Researchers have found that "many zookeepers framed their work as a duty," which "exposed zookeepers to exploitation." As Stolzoff notes, "Low pay, unfavorable benefits, and poor working conditions are often the sacrifices workers across industries must make for the privilege of following their passion."



