Experts Advise Responding To Heat Wave By Staying Indoors And Paying More Taxes To The Government

July 17, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — In light of record temperatures, health officials are recommending people stay indoors and pay the government more taxes to support continued meteorological studies so they can find out how hot it's going to be so they can know when to advise you about staying indoors and paying more taxes.



