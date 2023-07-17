The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Genderfluid’ Ex-Biden Official Sam Brinton Stole Luggage While on Taxpayer-Funded Trip

Sam Brinton, the disgraced "genderfluid" baggage thief who once served as the Biden administration's top nuclear waste disposal expert, was on taxpayer business when he stole a woman's suitcase in Las Vegas, records show. The post 'Genderfluid' Ex-Biden Official Sam Brinton Stole Luggage While on Taxpayer-Funded Trip appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


