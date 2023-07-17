‘If I Get Into the Race, I’m Going to Win’: Manchin Teases Third-Party Run At No Labels Event

July 17, 2023

The self-styled centrist group No Labels on Monday reiterated its pledge to run a third-party presidential candidate in 2024, even as questions linger about whether the group has the necessary funds. Voters in the greater New Hampshire area gathered at St. Anselm's College in Manchester for a question-and-answer session with Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and former Utah Governor John Huntsman (R., Utah) issues ranging from China to the national debt. Both Manchin and Huntsman flirted with the prospect of potentially running together on a "unity ticket," should they believe voters are unhappy with the Democratic and Republican party options in 2024.



