Mike Lee Lays Bare Our Woke Pentagon’s Hypocrisy in One Tweet

July 17, 2023

Let’s examine Senator Mike Lee’s latest “based” Tweet:

Soldier to @SecDef: “My mom died; I need to travel to her funeral.”

@SecDef to soldier: “You’ll be charged for leave time and must pay your own travel.”

Soldier to @SecDef: “I want an abortion.”

@SecDef to soldier: “Here’s three weeks of paid leave and I’ll pay your travel.”

Fact-check: Confirmed…

 

