Mike Lee Lays Bare Our Woke Pentagon’s Hypocrisy in One Tweet
July 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
Let’s examine Senator Mike Lee’s latest “based” Tweet:
Soldier to @SecDef: “My mom died; I need to travel to her funeral.”
@SecDef to soldier: “You’ll be charged for leave time and must pay your own travel.”
Soldier to @SecDef: “I want an abortion.”
@SecDef to soldier: “Here’s three weeks of paid leave and I’ll pay your travel.”
Fact-check: Confirmed…
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023
