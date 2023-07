Putin Threatens Retaliation: Ukraine’s Use of US-Supplied Cluster Munitions Raises Tensions

July 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Russian president reportedly made reference to a statement made by Jen Psaki, a former press secretary for the White House, in late February 2022, just days after the start of the Ukraine conflict, in which she suggested that the use of the contentious weapons might constitute a crime against humanity.



Read More...