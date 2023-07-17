"We Will Bring You Down": German MP Vows To Dismantle WHO's Grip On Governments

German MP Christine Anderson last week shredded the World Health Organization, calling it a group of "globalitarian misanthropists" who she - and a group of seven other MPs, have vowed to dismantle in order to oppose the WHO supplanting democratically elected governments.

"An unelected body like who is controlled and run by multi-billionaires should never be allowed to act in place of a democratically elected government," she said during the Citizen’s Initiative conference in Brussels.

Anderson says she'll expose and name any individuals, including government officials and parliamentarians, who support the WHO 'power grab' and disrespect democracy.

"It is you [WHO] that is the small fringe minority," she continued. "You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don’t want."

"So take it from me ... take it from the millions and millions of people around the world. We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight."

Watch: