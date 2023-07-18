America First Legal Exposes Department of Justice Violation: Hunter Biden’s Unregistered Foreign Agent Work

July 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to the lawsuit, Hunter Biden was required by law to register as a foreign agent when he worked for "Ukrainian and Chinese principals" during the Obama administration. Even though the FBI took possession of Hunter Biden's laptop, which contained evidence of his international business dealings, in November 2019, the lawsuit claims that the Justice Department never "required Mr. Biden" to register as a foreign agent.



Read More...