Biden Admin Awards Massive No-Bid Contracts to Dem-Connected Firm with $600k Tax Lien

July 18, 2023

The Biden administration has awarded private companies hundreds of millions of dollars in no-bid contracts to house illegal aliens amid an unprecedented surge at the southern border. One of the major recipients is a Democrat-linked logistics company that owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. The post Biden Admin Awards Massive No-Bid Contracts to Dem-Connected Firm with $600k Tax Lien appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


