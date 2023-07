Biden Admin Briefed Xi on Watered-Down Chinese Investment Limits

July 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration during a trip to Beijing briefed Chinese president Xi Jinping's government on watered-down U.S. plans to restrict investments in China so as not to catch Xi "off guard," according to a new report. The post Biden Admin Briefed Xi on Watered-Down Chinese Investment Limits appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...