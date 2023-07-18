COLLUSION? FDA Approves New Alzheimer’s Drug Just in Time for Biden Reelection Campaign
July 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
What happened: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to a new Alzheimer's treatment on July 6, less than three months after President Joe Biden formally announced his candidacy for reelection. The post COLLUSION? FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Just in Time for Biden Reelection Campaign appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
