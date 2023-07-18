The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Congressional Showdown: Jordan Threatens Contempt for FBI Director in Investigation into FBI Weaponization

Jordan gave the FBI until July 25 to "substantially improve" subpoena compliance before the House Oversight Committee considers "compulsory action," which might include holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Jordan cited two prior instances where he believed Wray had not properly complied with a subpoena.


