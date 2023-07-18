The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Joni Ernst Blasts Biden Admin’s ‘Appeasement’ of Iran, Outlines Plan To Fight Tehran With Arab Allies

July 18, 2023   |   Tags:

Amid a surge in Iranian attacks on commercial oil tankers, one senator is readying legislation that will enlist Israel and its Arab allies in the fight against Tehran’s terrorism. The post Joni Ernst Blasts Biden Admin's 'Appeasement' of Iran, Outlines Plan To Fight Tehran With Arab Allies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x