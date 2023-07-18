Joni Ernst Blasts Biden Admin’s ‘Appeasement’ of Iran, Outlines Plan To Fight Tehran With Arab Allies

July 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Amid a surge in Iranian attacks on commercial oil tankers, one senator is readying legislation that will enlist Israel and its Arab allies in the fight against Tehran’s terrorism. The post Joni Ernst Blasts Biden Admin's 'Appeasement' of Iran, Outlines Plan To Fight Tehran With Arab Allies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...