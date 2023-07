Lust From Victoria’s Secret Mailers Down 800%

July 18, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — A recent study has found that the level of sinful lust generated by Victoria's Secret mailers has plummeted a staggering 800% in recent years. Experts are now attributing this significant decline to one simple, yet profound reason: the once-sexy magazine just isn't as seductive as it used to be.



Read More...