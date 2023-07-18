Rubén Gallego Rakes in Lobbyist Cash as He Blasts Sinema Over Ties to ‘Deep-Pocketed Lobbyists’

July 18, 2023

Democratic Rep. Rubén Gallego has criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent whom he will potentially challenge next year, over her ties to "deep-pocketed lobbyists." But the progressive Arizona Democrat has his own financial ties inside the Beltway, campaign finance records show.



