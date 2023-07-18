Secret Service ‘Unable To Identify A Suspect’ In Case Of Ronald McDonald’s Missing Hamburgers

July 18, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Secret Service concluded its investigation into the theft of hamburgers owned by notable clowned man Ronald McDonald after a full-scale search turned up no sign of the missing burger sack or a viable suspect. The Hamburglar was reportedly not questioned to avoid the appearance of profiling or discrimination.



Read More...