The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Secret Service ‘Unable To Identify A Suspect’ In Case Of Ronald McDonald’s Missing Hamburgers

July 18, 2023   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Secret Service concluded its investigation into the theft of hamburgers owned by notable clowned man Ronald McDonald after a full-scale search turned up no sign of the missing burger sack or a viable suspect. The Hamburglar was reportedly not questioned to avoid the appearance of profiling or discrimination.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x