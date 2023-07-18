The Amish Had It Right! Unvaxxed Death Rates 90 TIMES LOWER Than Rest Of US!

July 18, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Once again, the so-called experts and medical professionals, fact-checkers, pimping politicians, Big Pharma and the Mockingbird media were completely wrong about the experimental COVID shots and the CONvids. A major study concluded that the Amish really had the right approach by staying away from the deadly sorcery (Revelation 21:23) of Big Pharma and discovered that …



Read More...