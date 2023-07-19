A Decade Of 'Deals': The Definitive Timeline Of The Bidens' Influence-Peddling

Ahead of Wednesday testimony from IRS whistleblowers, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has released a comprehensive timeline of the Biden family influence peddling scheme in their quest to determine whether the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors, President Biden is compromised, or US national security has been compromised.

Four main themes emerge; Romania, the CCP-linked Chinese energy company CEFC, China-Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund (BHR) and dealings in Kazakhstan.

2009 - The Obama-Biden administration takes office

November 1, 2013 - China / BHR:

Hunter Biden, business associate, and Chinese investors agree to create Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (BHR), an investment fund controlled by the Bank of China, to focus on mergers and acquisitions, and investment in and reforms of state-owned enterprise.

December 4, 2013 - China / BHR

Vice President Biden travels with Hunter Biden on Air Force 2 to China and meets CEO of BHR, Jonathan Li. Shortly thereafter, BHR’s business license was approved and Hunter Biden was a board member.

February 5, 2014 - Kazakhstan

Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani businessman, meets with Hunter Biden at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

April 15, 2014 - Ukraine

Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, appoints Biden business associate to their board of directors.

April 22, 2014 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden travels to Ukraine and gives an anti-corruption speech.

April 23, 2014 - Kazakhstan

The Rosemont entity wires $142,300 to a car dealership in New Jersey for a new sports car for Hunter Biden.

May 12, 2014 - Ukraine

Burisma announces Hunter Biden joined its board of directors. Wheels up DC. Next stop → Romania pic.twitter.com/LQScWOAgvq — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) May 20, 2014

May 21, 2014 - Romania

Vice President Biden visits Romania and delivers a speech to the Romanian Prime Minister, judges, prosecutors, and leaders of the Romanian Parliament.

September 12, 2014 - China / BHR

BHR invests $1.7 billion in CCP-linked petroleum and chemical company.

December 9, 2014 - China / BHR

Hunter Biden and business associate invest $484,920 into BHR.

December 22, 2014 - Kazakhstan

Kenes Rakishev’s Kazakhstani oil company and Burisma join with a CCP-linked company and announce a transnational financial arrangement.

March 20, 2015 - Ukraine

Hunter Biden organizes a business dinner at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. where he has his father to stop by the dinner to meet a high level Burisma official, Vadym Pozharskyi.

September 1, 2015 - China / BHR

BHR joins with a CCP-linked entity to acquire US-based Henniges Automotive in a deal reportedly worth $600 million.

September 28, 2015 - Romania

Vice President Biden welcomes Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House. A readout of the meeting states, the “Vice President welcomed President Iohannis’ focus on anti-corruption efforts and rule of law as a means to strengthen national security and promote greater investment and economic growth.” President Iohannis said the Vice President “voiced satisfaction over Romania’s progress with the fight against corruption.”

November 2, 2015 - Ukraine

Vadym Pozharskyi suggests high level U.S. level officials come to Ukraine and talk with Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and President Petro Poroshenko about Mykola Zlochevsky’s investigations. Prosecutor General Shokin was investigating Burisma and Burisma’s owner, Zlochevsky for fraud. Prosecutor General Shokin is the Ukranian government official Vice President Biden demanded Poroshenko fire.

November 5, 2015 - Romania

Romanian businessman, Gabriel Popoviciu, begins making deposits into Robinson Walker, LLC’s bank account. Robinson Walker, LLC is an entity owned by a Biden associate, Rob Walker. Popoviciu’s company sent Robinson Walker the first wire for $179,836.86. From November 2015 to May 2017, Popoviciu’s company paid Robinson Walker, LLC over $3 million. Biden family accounts received approximately $1.038 million from the Robinson Walker, LLC account after Popoviciu’s deposits. Sixteen of the seventeen payments from Popoviciu’s company to Robinson Walker, LLC were made while Joe Biden was Vice President.

November 6, 2015 - Ukraine

Amos Hochstein, a high level U.S. government offical working in the Obama-Biden Administration, meets with Hunter Biden and discusses Burisma.

November 11, 2015 - Romania

Rob Walker’s account wires Hunter Biden $59,900.

November 11, 2015 - Ukraine

Amos Hochstein meets with Vice President Biden in the West Wing.

November 12, 2015 - Ukraine

Amos Hochstein calls Hunter Biden.

November 13, 2015 - Romania

Hunter Biden travels to Romania to meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Romania.

November 13, 2015 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden announces trip to Ukraine to take place the first week of December 2015. VP Biden touched down in Ukraine last night. Read his initial notes from the road: https://t.co/FdPysDjiqT pic.twitter.com/ybZFp7frYe — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) December 7, 2015

November 14, 2015 - Ukraine

Vadym Pozharskyi emails Hunter Biden confirmation that the Vice President will be traveling to Ukraine.

December 7, 2015 - China / CEFC

Hunter Biden and CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming begin communicating regarding a possible U.S. partnership.

December 7, 2015 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden arrives in Ukraine, where he demands Prosecutor General Shokin be fired if Ukraine wants $1 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans.

December 9, 2015 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden departs Ukraine and gets a commitment from President Poroshenko that Prosecutor General Shokin will be fired.

December 17, 2015 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden hosts a holiday party at the Vice Presidential residence, which Amos Hochstein and Hunter Biden both attend.

December 23, 2015 - Romania

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Hunter Biden $60,091.24.

January 20, 2016 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden meets with President Poroshenko in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum where Biden reinforced the linkage between the loan guarantee and the necessary reforms.

February 4, 2016 - Ukraine

Mykola Zlochevsky gives Hunter Biden unspecified, extravagant birthday gifts.

February 11, 2016 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden and President Poroshenko conduct a call.

February 12, 2016 - Romania

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Hunter Biden’s Owasco P.C. $61,126.24.

February 16, 2016 - Ukraine

President Poroshenko asks Prosecutor General Shokin to resign.

February 18, 2016 - Ukraine

Vice President Biden calls President Poroshenko to thank him for calling on Prosecutor General Shokin to resign.

February 19, 2016 - Ukraine

President Poroshenko says he recieved Prosecutor General Shokin’s letter of resignation.

March 24, 2016 - Romania

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. $61,816.05.

March 29, 2016 - Romania

Hunter Biden meets again with U.S. Ambassador to Romania.

March 29, 2016 - Ukraine

Ukranian Parliament approves President Poroshenko’s firing of Prosecutor General Shokin.

May 23, 2016 - November 15, 2016 - Romania

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. over $530,000

November 1, 2016 - China / BHR

BHR agrees to purchase Lundin Mining Corp’s minority stake in African cobalt/copper mine Tenke Fungurume Mining S.A. for $1.14 billion.

January 1, 2017 - China / BHR

BHR invests $460 million in a Chinese facial recognition company.

January 20, 2017 - Obama administration ends

January - February, 2017 - Romania

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. $44,000

February 16, 2017 - China / CEFC

Chairman Ye Jianming gives Hunter Biden a diamond worth $80,000 after having dinner together in Miami, Florida.

March 1, 2017 - China / CEFC

Chairman Ye Jianming’s company wires $3 million to Robinson Walker LLC. Robinson Walker, LLC is an entity owned by a Biden associate, Rob Walker.

March 6 - May 28, 2017 - China / CEFC

Rob Walker wires at least $1.1 million to Biden family accounts

May 1, 2017 - China / CEFC

In May, Joe Biden attends a CEFC meeting at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, according to a Biden family associate.

May 13, 2017 - China / CEFC

Email between Biden business associates about the ownership of the CEFC deal, mentioning “10 held by H for the big guy?”

June 2, 2017 - Romania

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. $61,726.87.

July 30, 2017 - China / CEFC

In a WhatsApp message to a Chinese company, Hunter Biden states, “Please have the director call me – not James or Tony or Jim – have him call me tonight. I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. I am very concerned that the Chairman has either changed his mind and broken our deal without telling me or that he is unaware of the promises and assurances that have been made have not been kept. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand. And now means tonight. And Z if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you Zhang or the Chairman I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. All too often people mistake kindness for weakness – and all too often I am standing over top of them saying I warned you. From this moment until whenever he reaches me.” Hunter Biden goes on to say, “Ok my friend – I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father. I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very very very important.”

August 2, 2017 - China / CEFC

Arrangement between CEFC and Biden family changes as original Biden associates are removed. Hunter Biden writes “The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him. Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV’s investments.”

August 2, 2017 - China / CEFC

The joint entity, Hudson West III, LLC is formed, with 50 percent owned by CEFC agent Gongwen Dong and 50 percent owned by Hunter Biden.

August 3, 2017 - China / CEFC

In a Whatsapp exchange, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership].” Gongwen Dong is a business associate of Chairman Ye Jianming who executed numerous transactions on the Ye’s behalf.

August 4, 2017 - China / CEFC

CEFC wires $100,000 to Hunter Biden’s company, Owasco PC.

August 8, 2017 - China / CEFC

CEFC wires $5 million to Hudson West III.

September 21, 2017 - China / CEFC

Hunter Biden requests keys made at his office shared with his Chinese partners: “Joe Biden Jill Biden Jim Biden Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary)”; and to adjust his business signage listing The Biden Foundation and Hudson West (CEFC US) on the sign.

November 8, 2017 - China / CEFC

Patrick Ho, a CEFC agent in America, arrested at JFK airport on suspicion of bribery and money laundering on behalf of CEFC China.

February 13, 2018 - Kazakhstan

The U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issues a notice accusing Rakishev’s Latvian company of money laundering.

March 1, 2018 - China / CEFC

Ye Jianming detained by Chinese authorities for “suspected economic crimes.” His whereabouts remain unknown.

March 23, 2018 - China/ CEFC

Hudson West III LLC and CEFC begin to dissolve.

December 5, 2018 - China / CEFC

Patrick Ho is convicted for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in a multinational bribery scheme and money laundering offenses.

March 19, 2019 - China / CEFC

Patrick Ho was sentenced to three years after he was found to have bribed officials in Africa in pursuit of oil deals to benefit CEFC China, as well as laundering money through various international accounts to perpetuate these business dealings.

September 21, 2019 - Important date

Joe Biden responds to reporters in Iowa inquiring about his relationship to Hunter Biden’s foreign business ventures: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

October 13, 2019 - Important date

“Hunter neither played a role in the formation or licensure of [BHR], nor owned any equity in it while his father was Vice President. He served only as a member of its board of directors, which he joined based on his interest in seeking ways to bring Chinese capital to international markets. It was an unpaid position. . . . To date, Hunter has not received any compensation for being on BHR’s board of directors. He has not received any return on his investment; there have been no distributions to BHR shareholders since Hunter obtained his equity interest. Moreover, Hunter played no role in directing or making BHR’s investments. Hunter intends to resign from the BHR board of directors on or by October 31, 2019.” – spokesman for Hunter Biden

December 8, 2019 - Important date

“I don’t know what he was doing,” Joe Biden said of his son’s work for Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, in an interview. “I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board, and that was it.”

June 13, 2020 - Ukraine

Ukranian law enforcement announces $6M bribery scheme by Mykola Zlochevsky in order to end probe into the Burisma founder.

June 30, 2020 - Important date

FBI FD-1023 form is created. An FD-1023 form is generated by the FBI to memorialize information obtained from a confidential human source. This confidential human source told the FBI that an oligarch had told the CHS he had bribed then-Vice President Biden $5 million (and $5 million for his son, Hunter Biden) in exchange for certain actions related to Ukraine.

October 22, 2020 - Important date

During an October presidential debate, Joe Biden responds to a question about election security: “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”

October 22, 2020 - Important date

During the same October presidential debate, Joe Biden also said, “My son has not made money, in terms of thing about, what are you talking about? China. The only guy who made money in China is [President Trump].”

March 16, 2023 - Important date

The Oversight and Accountability Committee releases its first bank records memorandum revealing over $1 million in payments from a Chinese company to the Bidens through an associate.

March 17, 2023 - Important date

When asked about his family dealings and whether Biden family members received money from his son’s business associates, Joe Biden responded, “That’s not true.”

May 10, 2023 - Important date

The Oversight and Accountability Committee releases its second bank records memorandum revealing the Bidens’ influence peddling schemes in Romania and China.

June 22, 2023 - Important date