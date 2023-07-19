The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

John Kerry Leaves China Empty-Handed After Days of Climate Discussions

July 19, 2023

Biden administration climate czar John Kerry is leaving Beijing with no deal, he announced Wednesday after three days of climate negotiations with Xi Jinping's government. Kerry during a press conference said that while he went to China to "break new ground" on the communist nation's climate commitments, he was unable to do so. Kerry went […] The post John Kerry Leaves China Empty-Handed After Days of Climate Discussions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


