Not Just Gas Stoves: Biden Admin Rule Would Outlaw Nearly All Portable Gas Generators

July 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Just months after a Biden-appointed regulator teased a ban on gas stoves, the administration is working to enact a rule that would prohibit the manufacturing of nearly all portable gas generators on the U.S. market. A proposed Consumer Product Safety Commission rule limits the amount of carbon monoxide a product can emit, with the commission […] The post Not Just Gas Stoves: Biden Admin Rule Would Outlaw Nearly All Portable Gas Generators appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...