The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Russia Has Destroyed 1/3 Of U.S. Supplied Armored Fighting Vehicles Sent To Ukraine

July 19, 2023   |   Tags:
According to media reports, Russia has destroyed about one-third of the armored fighting vehicles supplied to Ukraine by the United States. At least 34 Bradley tanks have been taken out of action during Kyiv’s counteroffensive. The vaunted Bradley Fighting Vehicle (BFV), which was touted as a potential “game-changer” when the ruling class of the U.S. …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x