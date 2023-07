Trump Indicted For Murder Of Tupac

July 19, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LAS VEGAS — The infamous unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur on the streets of Las Vegas, once thought to be a hit by the Southside Crips, is now believed to be the work of none other than former President Donald J. Trump, who authorities believe acted alone. Trump has been indicted for the murder.



Read More...