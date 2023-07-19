The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Trans Biden Official Says Kids Need Sex-Change Treatments To Avoid ‘Wrong Puberty’

July 19, 2023   |   Tags:

Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary Rachel Levine said that sex-change procedures would be required to ensure that children do not go through the "wrong puberty." The post WATCH: Trans Biden Official Says Kids Need Sex-Change Treatments To Avoid 'Wrong Puberty' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x