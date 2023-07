18-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Allegedly Plotting to Hire Hitman to Kill 3-Year-Old Son | Report

July 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Jazmin Paez, has been charged with solicitation of first-degree murder and the unlawful use of a communications device in the third-degree, according to court records. The details regarding her bail and whether it has been set or paid were not known at the time of her transfer to Miami-Dade County jail.



Read More...