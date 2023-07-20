A Chink in Biden’s DEI Armor

July 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden came into office trumpeting his embrace of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives across the federal government, including the U.S. military. After promising on Inauguration Day “an ambitious, whole-of-government equity agenda,” Biden issued an executive order that required, among other things, a chief diversity officer in every government agency. The post A Chink in Biden’s DEI Armor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...