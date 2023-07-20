The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A Chink in Biden’s DEI Armor

July 20, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden came into office trumpeting his embrace of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives across the federal government, including the U.S. military. After promising on Inauguration Day “an ambitious, whole-of-government equity agenda,” Biden issued an executive order that required, among other things, a chief diversity officer in every government agency.  The post A Chink in Biden’s DEI Armor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x