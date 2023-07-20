ANALYSIS: This Photo of Left-Wing Activists Jen Psaki and David Hogg Will Make You Question Everything
July 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
David Hogg, the former progressive pillow executive, posted a photo of himself hanging out with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday after taping an episode of Inside with Jen Psaki on MSNBC. The post ANALYSIS: This Photo of Left-Wing Activists Jen Psaki and David Hogg Will Make You Question Everything appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments