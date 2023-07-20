Black Lives Matter and Cori Bush Pay for Private Security. Now They’re Teaming Up To Defund the Police.

July 20, 2023

A Black Lives Matter leader on Tuesday heaped praise upon Representative Cori Bush (D., Mo.), a member of the "Squad" who employs expensive private security guards, for introducing a plan to defund the police. The post Black Lives Matter and Cori Bush Pay for Private Security. Now They’re Teaming Up To Defund the Police. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



