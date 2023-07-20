Country Music Wokesters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Deliver Heartfelt Plea to Help the Poor . . . In Ukraine

Americans are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. But married country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood aren’t among those in financial distress. They’re extremely rich, which is why their creepy plea for Americans to donate money to Ukraine is so annoying.

Watch and try not to cringe:

Millionaires Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood want you to dig deep in your pockets and give to Ukraine while your families struggle to put food on the table, pay your mortgage and keep the lights on during a borderline recession. pic.twitter.com/g5QeyKo870 — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) July 18, 2023

This isn’t the first time Brooks has expressed anti-American views. He has been a hardcore vaxx-nanny from the beginning of the Plandemic and made certain to promote Bud Light as much as possible following their Dylan Mulvaney debacle.

Are Ukrainians suffering? Yes. And unfortunately our military aid is prolonging that suffering. So if you have extra money to donate, help your neighbors who are struggling. Don’t continue to feed the Ukrainian scam no matter which country legend begs you to do so.

