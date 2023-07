FBI File: Former Burisma CEO Told Source That He Was ‘Coerced’ Into Paying Joe and Hunter Biden $5 Million Apiece and Has Records to Prove It

July 20, 2023 | Tags: News

The former CEO of Burisma Holdings told an FBI confidential source that he was “coerced” into paying Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million apiece “so […]

Source



Read More...