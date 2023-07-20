FBI Task Force Knew Hunter Biden Laptop Was Real but Refused To Tell Social Media Companies

July 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The FBI task force that interacted with social media companies before the 2020 election knew that Hunter Biden’s laptop was legitimate but withheld those details from social media companies that censored stories about the first son’s computer. The post FBI Task Force Knew Hunter Biden Laptop Was Real but Refused To Tell Social Media Companies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...