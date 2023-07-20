The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Gavin Newsom Lacks the Power To Deliver on His Threats Against Local School Board

July 20, 2023   |   Tags:

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) lacks the legal authority to follow through on his threats against a local school board that rejected an LGBT-themed social studies curriculum. Newsom announced on Wednesday that the state would deliver state textbooks "into the hands of students and their parents" and then "deliver the bill—along with a $1.5 million […] The post Gavin Newsom Lacks the Power To Deliver on His Threats Against Local School Board appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


