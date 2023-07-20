"Go Somewhere That Understands Your Worth" - Los Angeles Police Union Boss Tells Cops Leaving City

Who in their right mind would want to be a police officer in a city run by Democrats or silly progressives who seemingly lack any understanding of how to protect law-abiding, tax-paying citizens from thieves, lunatics, and thugs?

You know things are bad when the police union leader in Los Angeles vents on Facebook in a post about hostile City Council members, advising departing members of the police force to find jobs in communities where the political leadership "understands your worth."

"Go somewhere that respects the work you do and you don't have to beg for a great contract," Los Angeles Police Protective League's vice president, Jerretta Sandoz, wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Sandoz said, "Go somewhere that has a city council or city manager that openly acknowledges the great work you do, go somewhere that doesn't have Two or more City Council members who hate you (no exaggeration)."

Sandoz represents approximately 9,000 police officers. Since 2019, the metro area has seen a surge in crime and homelessness and has lost over 1,000 officers.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore has blamed the officer exodus on "anti-police sentiments that grew after the law enforcement killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in recent years," according to Los Angeles Times.

Sandoz's displeasure with the progressive city leadership comes as the union continues to discuss a new labor contract for officers.

An emerging trend is progressive cities that demonize police are finding out the hard way that officers are leaving in droves. This sparks a doom loop of fewer patrols and a continued rise in crime.

Demonizing and defunding police has consequences. Perhaps it's time to hold progressive politicians accountable for failed 'defund the police' movements that have transformed some metro areas nationwide into crime-ridden 'hellholes.'