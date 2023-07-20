"I Warned You Guys In 1984... And You Didn't Listen" - Director James Cameron Highlights Fears Of AI Takeover

Director James Cameron claims he tried to warn people about the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in his 1984 movie “The Terminator” but that his concerns fell on deaf ears.

In a CTV News interview, the “Titanic” and “Avatar” director said he saw this problem coming a long time ago and is surprised that people are just now beginning to notice the dangers lurking ahead.

“I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn’t listen,” he said.

Cameron added that that he “absolutely” shares the general consensus among various AI experts that rapidly advancing technology needs to be regulated to ensure it does not pose a threat to humanity.

As Katabella Roberts reports at The Epoch Times, Mr. Cameron also said he believes it is also important to ensure that the individuals and companies working on advanced AI technology are doing so for the right reasons, otherwise, there could be deadly consequences.

“I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger,” he said. “I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don’t build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it’ll escalate.” “You could imagine an AI in a combat theater, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to de-escalate,” he continued.

Finally, touching on the issue of potential job losses owing to AI in his interview with CTV News, Mr. Cameron said he does not believe the technology is currently at or will soon be at a level where it can replace movie writers.

“It’s never an issue of who wrote it, it’s a question of, is it a good story?” he said, although the director noted he himself would “certainly wouldn’t be interested” in utilizing AI in writing his scripts.

Watch the full interview below: