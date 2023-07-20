Igman Ammo Review: The Bosnian Ammunition Connection

July 20, 2023 |

During the Great Ammo Shortages of 2020 and 2021, dedicated shooters still needed to scratch the ever-present trigger finger itch, and many discovered Igman Ammunition.

If you’re a fellow 2A-enthuasist like myself, then you probably have a couple of pet brands that you usually stick with for your plinking and target ammo, like Hornady, Federal, PMC, or Remington ammo. And it’s understandable that you’d be more than a little leery of putting imported ammo into your prized firearms.

Because the last thing any of us want is a trip to your gunsmith with your favorite AR-15 carbine or Glock 19 in pieces from an overcharged round!

In our hands, we found that Igman produced great ammo at a great price and was perfect for plinking and we experienced zero issues with it.

However, many shooters question if they should be making a bulk ammo order from a company located in Bosnia and Herzegovina or if it would be wiser to stick with their pet loads. In this in-depth Igman ammo review we will take a deep dive into what makes Igman high quality ammo and why you should consider adding it to your target practice bulk ammo purchase.

Is Igman Ammo Good?

Yes, Igman Ammunition is an ISO 9001 certified company and one of the primary providers of ammo to the Bosnian military and law enforcement that meets SAAMI and CIP specs. We found that Igman ammo to be high quality and reliable in all our firearms.

Pros and Cons?

As much as we love ammo, we understand that no manufacturer is perfect. Here are some of the pros and cons of Igman ammo you should be aware of.

Pros

Great Price

Brass cases perfect for reloading

Reliable

Cons

Hard to find on sale

Older customer reviews (circa 2010) suggest questionable quality control

Which Calibers are Available?

Igman currently manufactures the following calibers:

Igman Ammo History and Important Information

Established in 1950, Igman Ammunition has been producing ammo for the Bosnian military and police forces for well over 70 years.

Although their initial focus was to produce mil-spec ammo based on NATO, MIL, and Russian standards, the company has expanded into the civilian market to meet the needs of North American and European shooters.

To address quality concerns from North American shooters, Igman is an ISO 9001 certified company, which is fancy way of saying that Igman has strict quality controls. Furthermore, all ammo is loaded to SAAMI and CIP specs to ensure they are safe to use in all your favorite firearms.

In terms of handgun ammo, Igman 9mm Luger is the company’s only offering, currently. We found that their 115 and 124 grain FMJ ammo to be high quality and reliable in all our pistols. We found this ammo to be roughly equivalent to Winchester White Box or UMC Remington ammo in terms of recoil and accuracy.

Sadly, if you enjoy shooting your 1911 in 45 ACP or Glock 22 in 40 S&W, you’ll have to find a different manufacturer to satisfy your need for practice ammo. We’d recommend you check out PMC or Remington for some excellent plinking handgun ammo.

For rifle ammo, Igman has more options available to shooters looking to fill up their private 2a warehouse with inexpensive ammo.

If you prefer the AR-15 carbine, Igman 223 Remington and 5.56 NATO loads are excellent for a bulk ammo purchase. However, if you prefer the AK-47, Igman 7.62×39 is an awesome option to keep your mags stocked with great ammo for any situation.

For the 223 Rem, we enjoyed the 55 grain bullet weight M193 ammo while the 123 grain full metal jacket M67 ammo performed admirably in our SKS and AK-47 rifles.

If you’ve read customer reviews of Igman ammo, most of them are overwhelmingly positive. However, back around 2010, there are some reviews suggesting offset primer flash holes or improperly seated Boxer primers.

We cannot comment on the quality of the ammo in 2010, however any quality issues Igman might have had back then have clearly been resolved as we did not detect any low powder charges or improperly seated primers.

The only other issue with Igman is finding this ammo for sale. However, if you do spot some of this ammo in stock, you should definitely stock up on it.

Overall, we found Igman ammo to be an excellent buy at a great price, which means you can get yourself out to the range more often without breaking the bank!

Where is Igman ammo made?

Igman ammo is manufactured in the city of Konjic in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Is Igman ammo corrosive?

No, Igman ammo is loaded with non-corrosive Boxer primers.

Is Igman 223 magnetic?

No, Igman uses standard copper 55 grain full metal jacket bullets in all their 223 Remington and 5.56 NATO ammo. These bullets will not attract a magnet and are safe to use on indoor ranges.

Is Igman ammo made in Russia?

No, Igman ammo is manufactured in Bosnia. They proudly state that they manufacture Balkan ammunition.

Is Igman 7.62×39 steel cased?

No, Igman uses brass cases that are Boxer primed for their 7.62×39 ammo.

Is Igman ammo accurate?

Igman ammo is more than accurate enough for target practice, plinking, and general range work. It is not match-grade but it was accurate enough in our hands and produced acceptable shot groups.

What primers does Igman Ammunition use?

Igman uses non-corrosive Boxer primers in all their centerfire ammunition.

Are Igman cases good for reloading?

Yes! Igman brass cases are Boxer primed, which are perfect for reloading.

Which Igman 9mm ammo is best for a Glock 17?

My favorite Igman load for my Glock 17 is their 124 grain FMJ target load. This cartridge has a muzzle velocity of 1210 fps and a muzzle energy of 360 ft-lbs. This load cycled my action without any hiccups and was great for target practice and plinking.

Igman Ammo Review: The Bosnian Ammunition Connection originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

