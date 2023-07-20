James Cameron’s Dire Warning: The AI Arms Race – Are We Ready?

James Cameron, a well-known director told CTV News, "I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen. The "Titanic" director continued, "I think that we will enter the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate. "You could picture an AI in a battle theater, fighting everything at a speed where humans can no longer step in, and you have no way to deescalate."



