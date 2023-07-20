Kennedy Inspiring A Different Kind Of Crossover Voting Movement, Voters Say

Authored by Alice Giordano via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is inspiring a crossover voting movement among Republicans similar to those seen in past presidential primaries but with a twist.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks at the NALEO Presidential Forum in New York City on July 14, 2023. (Chung I Ho/The Epoch Times)

Janice Foster, currently a registered Republican in Lexington, Kentucky, told The Epoch Times she is registering Democrat to vote in the primaries not because she sees RFK Jr. as an easier candidate for her party to beat in general elections, but because she sees him as a better candidate for America than President Joe Biden.

“I’d rather Kennedy than Biden,” said Mrs. Foster, “I’d rather sacrifice my vote for a Republican than not do my part to make sure he doesn’t get back into office.”

In crossover voting, which can only occur in states with open primaries, electors switch parties to vote in the opposing primary usually in an effort to put their weakest candidate on the ballot and then switch votes for their original party’s candidate in general elections.

There are currently 20 states with open primaries or semi-open primaries. They include South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois.

Semi-open primaries allow unaffiliated voters to participate in the party primary of their choice without affiliating with the party.

President Joe Biden (L) and First Lady Jill Biden (R) arrive at the White House South Lawn in Washington on May 30, 2023. (Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times)

There are also several states like New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York that have semi-closed primaries, which allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either primary, but they must register with that party on the day of primary voting.

Registered Republican Erin Fortin, a native of Maine where lawmakers passed legislation last year making the state’s primary semi-open, told The Epoch Times, she is “closing her eyes” and switching back to being a Democrat voter because she too wants to help foster Mr. Kennedy’s chances of beating Mr. Biden for the nomination.

“For me, the primaries are now more about protecting America against the worst candidate from the other party than trying to promote the weaker one for party gain purposes,” said Mrs. Fortin, who said she was a lifelong registered Democrat until the pandemic.

There have been several major attempts in modern politics to use crossover voting by one party to put a weaker candidate on the opposing party ticket to bolster the chances of winning for their party in the race for the presidency.

The two most prominent ones were dubbed Operation Chaos with the first one led by conservative talk show giant Rush Limbaugh, who has since died.

Mr. Limbaugh launched the crossover campaign in an effort to hand a win to Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama under the idea she couldn’t beat GOP contender Sen. John McCain.

Despite Mr. Limbaugh’s efforts, Obama won the primary and the White House.

The second was led by Tea Party Republicans in South Carolina in 2020 with Mr. Biden as the ultimate target.

According to an article by The Greenville News, the Greenville Republican Party called on supporters to pick Democrat contender Sen. Bernie Sanders and “vote for the worst Democrat.”

The scheme didn’t work. Biden not only overwhelmingly won South Carolina’s Democrat primary but went on to win the presidency.

Sen. Sanders eventually dropped out of the race after losing in several primaries.

A similar crossover campaign had been hatched by Democrats in South Carolina and Michigan two decades earlier in 2000 in the contest between Sen. McCain and George W. Bush.

Hundreds of Democrats in both states registered as Republicans in an effort to give Sen. McCain the party nomination under the idea that he would be easier to defeat by their party candidate Al Gore.

That crossover effort too failed and Bush went on to become president.

