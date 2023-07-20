Pushback Forces Major Retailer To Shelve Graphic Book On Sex Aimed At 10 To 15 Year Olds

Authored by Daniel Y. Teng via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Major Australian retailer Big W has pulled the children’s book “Welcome to Sex” from its shelves after it was lambasted for its graphic content.

Cover of "Welcome to Sex" Dr. Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, who hosts the ABC Radio podcast "Ladies, We Need to Talk." Aimed at children aged 10 to 15, the book features detailed illustrations and instructions on how to engage in sexual intercourse, as well as information on male and female genitalia, and gender identity issues taken in Sydney, Australia on July 19, 2023. (M. Sun/The Epoch Times)

Aimed at children aged 10 to 15, the book features detailed illustrations and instructions on how to engage in both heterosexual and homosexual intercourse, as well as information on masturbation, male and female genitalia, and gender identity (including transgenderism) while downplaying virginity.

“Welcome to Sex: Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out” is stocked in major Australian retailer Big W, bookseller Dymocks, and Target, and is authored by Dr. Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, who hosts the ABC Radio podcast “Ladies, We Need to Talk.”

It is the fourth book in their “Welcome to” series, which has covered topics such as sexual consent and puberty.

The back cover of “Welcome to Sex,” by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, is aimed at children aged 10 to 15 and features detailed illustrations and instructions on how to engage in sexual intercourse, as well as information on male and female genitalia and gender identity issues in Sydney, Australia on July 19, 2023. (M. Sun/The Epoch Times)

Yet Rachael Wong, CEO of Women’s Forum Australia, was critical of the latest edition being made available to children.

“Why is @BIGW selling this graphic sex guide for kids in Australia which includes how-tos for anal/oral sex, masturbation and heavily pushes gender ideology?” she wrote online.

In another Twitter post, she uploaded a video showing that the book was available in the children’s section of retailer Dymocks, despite claims the title was only available to parents.

Victorian Senator Ralph Babet called the book “sickening.”

“If you don’t think there is a war on for the souls and minds of your children, well, you have not been paying attention,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s important that we push back against this type of garbage content. Otherwise, it will never end!”

