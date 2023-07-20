SCOTUS in the crosshairs

Recent Supreme Court decisions have raised both hopes and fears in many factions of American society.

It is clear that deciding vital but highly divisive matters is one of many factors continuing to weaken American society and ramp up tensions and anger in the Fifty States. Some of those include the very recent decisions on ending affirmative action programs in educational institutions, and the freedom of speech decision rejecting Colorado’s effort to mandate speech on a website designer.

While both of these decisions have energized the activists and partisans on both sides of the issues, the Nine Nazgul have put themselves into the middle of issues which are hotly contested and argued, even fought over. This has been made worse by a growing willingness of media (of all types) and all political points of view to just flat-out lie about the decisions, and use those lies to speculate in ways that are often beyond belief.

(We note that such a position seems to have been the intent of the Founding Fathers in creating and implementing the Supreme Court in the first place. Or so many argue.)

As a result, as with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the demands to “reform” SCOTUS have grown louder.

Let us look at the Colorado decision. The Nazgul have upheld the right of the web page designer to not be forced to produce web page designs which support and promote causes and viewpoints which she believed wrong and immoral. So, the State of Colorado was denied the power to force her to speak out, even in commercial art and design and speech to advocate for – or even tolerate – ideas which she believed was wrong. Specifically, because of her religion.

The State of Colorado (and apparently Uncle Joe’s regime) argued that she was denying fundamental human rights of the homosexual people who wanted her to do this. That in essence, she was the one denying the would-be customers’ human rights. Specifically, the right of free speech. Therefore, the State government claimed that she was discriminating against the would-be patrons. Denying them the right of free expression. Because they were homosexual.

To lovers of liberty, this seems an example of governments saying that some people’s rights are more important than letting other people have rights. To the “progressives” (regressives), this is the way that things have been done and must continue to be done. Especially those who advocate for special privileges for certain groups.

This is, of course, anything but new. There is always some conflict involved in exercising our rights. This is normally (past and present) settled by determining if there is actual physical or economic harm to one or another party of the conflict. This is in keeping with biblical and libertarian ideas: do unto others as you would have them do unto you: do not act aggressively against others. Common sense, but not to modern regressives.

We have fought versions of this battle for more than a century in this nation. And the baggage is still with us. (A topic for another time, perhaps.)

Is it not reasonable, even logical, to understand that the broadly-recognized “right of association” means that the “right to refuse to associate” is a necessary inference? Does it not make sense that the universal “right of free speech” must include a “right to not say something” to be effective?

Despite the first piece of logic, the FedGov and States have long denied people – especially businesspeople – the right to deny service to a person based on certain physical (and even mental) characteristics and practices. The claim has been that such refusal to provide service causes harm – physical and economic – to the person denied service. (And increasingly, “emotional” harm.) So association can be coerced in the interests of government (which claims to run “society”),

Are we at TPOL wrong to believe that this is seen as wrong by libertarians?

The opponents of the SCOTUS decision claim that the ruling allows businesses (and others) to discriminate against people because of what the rejected people are. They proclaim it is a step to returning the LQBTQ+ community to second or third-class status. To allowing some people to again discriminate by refusing any and all service to whomever they want to reject “for religious reasons.”

This does not match what we understand of the Nazgul decision, good or bad. It is not that the Supremes are “allowing” businesses to refuse to do business with certain people based on race, sex, sexual orientation, etc. (“Discriminate.”) Rather, the decision denies State governments any power to force businesses to provide any service or product (goods) that they believe is wrong (immoral). Provide to anyone! It is not the sex or other characteristic of the would-be buyer that is at issue, but rather the goods or services that they want, that is the deciding factor.

Yet that is not what media and advocates (seemingly on both sides of this issue) are spouting. They are wrong and poisoning the discourse.

Consider this example. A vegan Quaker woodcarver refuses to make a wooden stock for a woman for her .30-06 hunting rifle. Why? Because he is both a pacifist and believes that eating meat (or animal products) is wrong. He is willing to make her wooden carvings of animals, or wooden plates, or even doorbells. But she wants a rifle stock. She files a civil rights complaint. So the State of Mind takes him to court claiming that he is denying her his services because she is a woman?

Maybe that is too complex a comparison, but it seems to us that the SCOTUS decision is a proper one and will not lead to all the horrid things we are reading.

What it might lead to is reduced power of government to coerce us – to force us to do things that are against our beliefs. Now, wouldn’t that be a shame?



