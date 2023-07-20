State Owned Students Coming Soon – Unless YOU Stop It! (Video)
July 20, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThe Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode for an update on what the federal government is attempting to unlawfully put into public schools. Now, it’s not just about indoctrination, fraudulently referred to as education, but now it’s a massive power grab concerning our children’s health and the only ones who can …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments