These Are The World's Most Valuable Football Club Brands

When the oldest national football competition—the FA Cup—was first played in 1872, the players didn’t get paid, clubs were local associations, and there were no such things as football brands.

Skip ahead a century and a half and many football clubs have comparable levels of global recognition to well-known consumer brands like Apple or Coca-Cola, while simultaneously commanding immense loyalty from fans from all walks of life.

These characteristics have immense financial worth. Today, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details which clubs, aside from competing on the pitch, also compete as football brands. Brand Finance, a brand valuation and strategy consultancy, has compiled a list of the world’s 50 most valuable football club brands.

ℹ️ Brand value refers to the present value of earnings specifically related to a football team’s brand reputation. This is separate and distinct from market value, or the value of an organization as a whole (i.e. what it would cost to buy a team)

Which Football Club Has the Most Valuable Brand?

Prized at $1.56 billion in 2023, Manchester City FC of England’s Premier League takes the top spot as the most valuable football brand.

The club’s brand value grew 13.5% in the last year, a testament to the club’s recent and sustained success on the domestic and international fronts. It has won the Premier league seven times since 2011, and in 2023 the club completed a historic “treble”—winning the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, all in one season.

Here’s a look at the world’s top 50 most valued football club brands, listed in USD millions.

Rank Brand Country Brand Value

(USD millions) Value Change

(2022-2023) 1 Manchester City FC 🇬🇧 UK $1,562 +13.50% 2 Real Madrid CF 🇪🇸 Spain $1,513 -14.40% 3 FC Barcelona 🇪🇸 Spain $1,425 -7.20% 4 Manchester United FC 🇬🇧 UK $1,412 -2.60% 5 Liverpool FC 🇬🇧 UK $1,411 -4.40% 6 Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷 France $1,174 -1.40% 7 FC Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 Germany $1,140 -11.30% 8 Arsenal FC 🇬🇧 UK $940 +0.02% 9 Tottenham Hotspur FC 🇬🇧 UK $931 -8.00% 10 Chelsea FC 🇬🇧 UK $893 -9.90% 11 Juventus FC 🇮🇹 Italy $655 -19.90% 12 Club Atletico de Madrid 🇪🇸 Spain $570 -15.10% 13 Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪 Germany $562 -6.30% 14 FC Internazionale Milano 🇮🇹 Italy $528 -8.00% 15 AC Milan 🇮🇹 Italy $371 +0.19% 16 West Ham United FC 🇬🇧 UK $320 -6.40% 17 Newcastle United FC 🇬🇧 UK $259 +0.17% 18 SSC Napoli 🇮🇹 Italy $249 +0.18% 19 RasenBallsport Leipzig 🇩🇪 Germany $231 -18.40% 20 Aston Villa FC 🇬🇧 UK $222 +0.04% 21 AS Roma 🇮🇹 Italy $212 +0.01% 22 Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 Germany $210 -5.40% 23 Everton FC 🇬🇧 UK $205 -13.60% 24 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 🇩🇪 Germany $202 -8.00% 25 Sevilla FC 🇪🇸 Spain $196 -5.10% 26 Brighton &

Hove Albion FC 🇬🇧 UK $189 -3.00% 27 Leicester City 🇬🇧 UK $187 -40.70% 28 Olympique De Marseille 🇫🇷 France $179 +0.07% 29 Crystal Palace 🇬🇧 UK $174 -1.70% 30 AFC Ajax 🇳🇱 Netherlands $172 -18.90% 31 Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷 France $166 -6.90% 32 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 🇬🇧 UK $166 -29.80% 33 Leeds United 🇬🇧 UK $160 -25.60% 34 Real Betis 🇪🇸 Spain $159 +0.17% 35 Borussia Monchengladbach 🇩🇪 Germany $157 -18.80% 36 Villarreal CF 🇪🇸 Spain $143 -6.30% 37 Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 Spain $139 N/A 38 VfL Wolfsburg 🇩🇪 Germany $128 -34.90% 39 1.FC Koln 🇩🇪 Germany $125 -3.30% 40 SC Freiburg 🇩🇪 Germany $125 N/A 41 SL Benfica 🇵🇹 Portugal $123 +0.05% 42 Celtic FC 🇬🇧 UK $118 -9.70% 43 Brentford FC 🇬🇧 UK $118 N/A 44 Athletic de Bilbao 🇪🇸 Spain $117 -23.50% 45 SS Lazio SpA 🇮🇹 Italy $116 N/A 46 1.FC Union Berlin 🇩🇪 Germany $112 N/A 47 Valencia CF 🇪🇸 Spain $112 -38.70% 48 FC Porto 🇵🇹 Portugal $105 N/A 49 Fulham FC 🇬🇧 UK $104 N/A 50 CR Flamengo 🇧🇷 Brazil $102 -8.80%

Close on City’s heels, Spain’s Real Madrid CF brand is also valued slightly above $1.5 billion, but is down 14% in the last year. The club lost their hold on both their domestic league and European championship titles this season, contributing to their decrease in brand worth in 2023.

On the Catalonian side of Spain, FC Barcelona’s brand remains ranked in third place, valued at $1.4 billion. The two Spanish giants have a near duopoly over La Liga, Spain’s domestic league, with one of them having won the title 62 times in the 94 years since the league was founded.

The rivalry gained another edge in the 2000s, hosting one each of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo—two of the most-followed celebrities in the world and often regarded as some of the greatest players to play the game.

And while both Messi and Ronaldo left in the last five years, Barcelona and Real Madrid’s brands have stayed resilient. Both clubs have consistently ranked in the top five most valuable football club brands since 2013.

Four more club brands have been valued above $1 billion:

Manchester United FC , England, ($1.41 billion)

Liverpool FC , England ($1.41 billion)

Paris Saint-Germain , France ($1.17 billion)

FC Bayern Munich, Germany ($1.14 billion)

Countries with the Most Valuable Football Brands

From a regional perspective, the UK is home to the most high-worth football club brands (18), all of them in England with the sole exception of Scotland’s Celtic FC.

Country Clubs Brand Value

(USD millions) 🇬🇧 UK 18 $9,371 🇩🇪 Germany 10 $2,992 🇪🇸 Spain 9 $4,374 🇮🇹 Italy 6 $2,131 🇫🇷 France 3 $1,519 🇵🇹 Portugal 2 $228 🇳🇱 Netherlands 1 $172 🇧🇷 Brazil 1 $102 Total 50 $20,889

The UK is followed by Germany (10) and Spain (9) with the most high-valued brands. Together, the top three countries account for almost three quarters of the most valued football club brands in the world.

With an even broader-picture gaze, Europe is home to 49 of the 50 listed clubs, a testament to the strength of the European football market. The only non-European team to make the list was CR Flamengo from Brazil.

What’s in a Brand?

While the value of a football club brand is not the same as the club value itself, a strong brand can do wonders for a club’s financial performance, and eventual value.

Just look at Manchester United, which hasn’t quite regained its stellar performances on field since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, but nevertheless continues to be a commercial juggernaut—it had the fourth highest jersey sales in 2021.

A similar story can be seen with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr when it signed Cristiano Ronaldo, which drove visits to its merchandise store up 300%.

With the new football season around the corner, it will be fascinating to see how the rankings of most valuable football brands change next year.