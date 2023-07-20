WATCH: Mike Lee Sounds Off On Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Mysterious $1 Million Award

July 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have been in hot water for concealing the ultimate recipients of a $1 million prize she won from a liberal billionaire’s foundation in 2019, Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah) charged during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday. "There is one allegation, it’s come to light fairly […] The post WATCH: Mike Lee Sounds Off On Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Mysterious $1 Million Award appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...