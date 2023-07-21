Central Banks Hoarding Gold While Pushing CBDCs Are Not Coincidences

July 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

FedNow went live on July 20, 2023. You probably wouldn’t know it if you get your news from corporate media as it was barely mentioned, yet the powers-that-be are scrambling to get it implemented as quickly and widely as possible. For those who are not familiar, this is the first major leap toward a Digital Dollar.

Advisor Metals owner Ira Bershatsky has been warning this for a long time.

“I’ve been telling customers three things over the past couple of years,” he said. “Central banks will push their digital currencies, they’ll stock up precious metals to protect themselves, and it’ll start in the U.S. with a federal payment system. The first two have been correct for while and FedNow’s launch is the fulfillment of my third prediction.”

The unprecedented monthly purchases of physical gold and silver by central banks across the globe has sparked increased interest for individuals looking to protect their wealth or retirement. According to Sprott, it’s not just the central banks who are getting in on the action. They reported:

Central banks and investment funds emerged as two distinct players shaping the gold market in the first half of 2023, albeit with contrasting approaches. Banks are strategic and less price-sensitive in pursuing long-term goals, while funds tend to demonstrate short-term trading behavior.

Gold is reverting to its historical role as a significant reserve asset as central banks seek to diversify reserves amid geopolitical uncertainties. Gold offers stability, autonomy and a hedge against currency fluctuations in an evolving global monetary landscape.

Gold’s strategic value may likely increase as central banks build up gold holdings to support their reserve management strategies and hedge against inflation.

Secular inflation will likely persist as deglobalization and reshoring of supply chains substitute high-cost domestic production for low-cost outsourced manufacturing.

The gold bullion price rose by 5.23% in the first half of 2023 despite competition from a euphoric equity market. Central bank buying drove demand, offsetting bearish pressure from gold investment funds.

According to Bershatsky, their gold and silver push is all about preparing for the CBDC launches.

“Nobody knows how rocky CBDC implementation is going to be,” he said. “Governments, central banks, and investment funds are all pushing for them but they’re all protecting themselves by stockpiling bullion. This is just one of the reasons I recommend to my customers that they take possession of rounds and bars rather than numismatics, whether they’re putting them in their safe or backing their retirement accounts with them.”

