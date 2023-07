FACT CHECK: Did Hakeem Jeffries Raise $7 Million More Than Kevin McCarthy?

July 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Claim: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D, N.Y.) "single-handedly" outraised House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) in April, May, and June, raking in $29 million to McCarthy's $22 million. The post FACT CHECK: Did Hakeem Jeffries Raise $7 Million More Than Kevin McCarthy? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...