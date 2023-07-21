FBI Official Exposes Twitter Coverup That Could Have Changed Results of 2020 Election
July 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
An FBI official has come forward with a massive allegation about Twitter censorship that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. In October 2020, just weeks before […] The post FBI Official Exposes Twitter Coverup That Could Have Changed Results of 2020 Election appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments