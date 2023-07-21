Medics Called After Delta Bakes Jet Full Of Passengers On Vegas Runway For 3 Hours

A federal inquiry is underway after passengers aboard a Delta Airlines jet were forced to endure soaring cabin temperatures as they waited on a Las Vegas tarmac for three hours. After people aboard began falling victim, the flight was cancelled, with multiple people evaluated by paramedics and two taken to a hospital.

The miserable experience happened Monday on Delta Flight 555, which was bound for Atlanta. Fox News field producer Krista Garvin happened to be aboard the flight and chronicled the torture on Twitter. According to Garvin, the flight was initially delayed for need of a flight attendant before the passengers and crew had to endure sweltering heat on a day when temperatures in Vegas reached 114 degrees.

Can get off but there isn’t another flight out to ATL for days. 😂😂😂. This is actually nuts. — Krista Garvin (@Kristaanngarvin) July 18, 2023

Garvin said that, before the flight was cancelled, the pilot announced that the plane would return to the gate to unload the heat casualties. All passengers were offered a chance to leave, but with the warning that it could be days before they could get to their destination.

"Paramedics are on now," tweeted Garvin. "I've seen a total of three people wheeled out so far. Oxygen tanks are being pulled out."

Paramedics are on now. I’ve seen a total of three people wheeled out so far. Oxygen tanks are being pulled out. They said to press your call button if you need medical assistance. Babies are screaming crying. They’re handing out sandwiches to the diabetics. I am 🤯. — Krista Garvin (@Kristaanngarvin) July 18, 2023

"I am just shook," Garvin added as she took video of an ambulance pulled up next to the plane.

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on Flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation,” Delta said in a statement. “Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin." The airline said it had offered compensatory gestures to those aboard.

Paramedics boarded the plane to tend to multiple victims of the heat (Josh Stinson/Fox News)

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation said it has begun investigating the incident.

“I want to know how it was possible for passengers to be left in triple-digit heat on board an aircraft for that long,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Even under normal temperatures a tarmac delay is not supposed to go that long and we have rules about that, which we are actively enforcing and this is being investigated right now."