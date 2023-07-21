Rand Paul's Kentucky Office Damaged In Fire, Roof Collapses

Just one day after news broke that Rand Paul has referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the DOJ for prosecution, the Bowling Green, Kentucky office of the Republican Senator was damaged in a fire.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, the early Friday morning fire severely damaged a commercial building on State Street in which Paul's local office is located.

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department work to extinguish an early morning structure fire on State Street Friday. The building sustained heavy damage, including a roof collapse.

According to Katie McKee, public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department, no injuries were sustained.

Authorities responded to the blaze at 1:45 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Bowling Green Fire Department, who added that the roof had caved in and the building had sustained structural damage.

.@DerekParhamTV will be live in MidDay with more from BGFD. pic.twitter.com/3fxgMFFzve — Will Whaley (@Will_Whaley_) July 21, 2023

"We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause. We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians," Paul told the outlet in a statement.