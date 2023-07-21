Rand Paul’s Kentucky Office Damaged In Fire, Roof Collapses
Just one day after news broke that Rand Paul has referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the DOJ for prosecution, the Bowling Green, Kentucky office of the Republican Senator was damaged in a fire.
According to the Bowling Green Daily News, the early Friday morning fire severely damaged a commercial building on State Street in which Paul's local office is located.
According to Katie McKee, public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department, no injuries were sustained.
Friday's sunrise had to compete with the plume of gray smoke spewing out the top of the structure, home to Paul's office, the law office of Kerrick Bachert, and Dezign Tees.
Several large tree limbs in front of Paul's office had to be cut down so a hose could reach through the second floor windows. Firefighters manned the aerials of trucks 1 and 6 to get at the flames from above.
According to McKee, nine units responded to the scene – a total of 31 personnel, not including two deputy chiefs and Bowling Green Fire Chief Justin Brooks. -BG Daily News
Authorities responded to the blaze at 1:45 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Bowling Green Fire Department, who added that the roof had caved in and the building had sustained structural damage.
"We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause. We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians," Paul told the outlet in a statement.