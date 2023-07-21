The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Randi Weingarten’s Union Descends on DC To Instruct Teachers How To Push Radical Agenda on Students

July 21, 2023   |   Tags:

The second largest teachers' union in the United States is arriving in the nation's capital on Friday to instruct teachers to bring LGBTQIA+ ideology, racial equity, and climate justice into classrooms for all ages, according to a conference agenda. The post Randi Weingarten's Union Descends on DC To Instruct Teachers How To Push Radical Agenda on Students appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x