Twitter Roasts ATF For Posting Image Of Agent Loading Nazi Gun Pointed At Testicles

Twitter users are roasting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for an image tweeted by the Houston field office this week of an agent improperly following the basic rules of firearms safety: Always treat every firearm as if it is loaded and always keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction.

The ATF agent appears to be at an indoor range in Austin. The agent is on the wrong side of a loading table while he loads a magazine for a Nazi MP 40 submachine gun. You will notice that the sub-gun is pointed at the agent's testicles.

Here's the tweet:

The ATF Austin Office out on the range today with special guests from our local U.S. Attorneys' Offices. pic.twitter.com/568GrEEHLG — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) July 19, 2023

The core firearm safety rules at any gun range are:

• Always treat every firearm as if it is loaded. • Always keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction. • Always keep your finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to fire. • Always keep your firearm on safe until you intend to fire.

This could be interpreted as visual evidence that some ATF agents under Biden's administration have no idea about basic firearm safety. Notably, even the agent responsible for social media, who took the photograph, failed to recognize the lapse in gun safety.

Twitter users mocked the photo, as some said, "Photographic proof the ATF shouldn't be allowed anywhere near firearms."

"I'm no highfalutin ATF bureaucrat, but I did receive training many years ago that you NEVER stand in front of the muzzle of any firearm, not even one that you are "certain" is unloaded," someone else said.

Gun blog Truth About Gun said, "Standing in front of the loading table with firearms pointed at your junk is Gun Safety 101 for the distinguished agents of @ATFHQ and @ATFHou in particular. But if an FFL makes even a single typo, he gets his ticket pulled. Your tax dollars at work."

"Reminder ATF is in charge of "policing" things pertaining to firearms. ATF agents don't even follow one of the most important rules of firearm safety, Treat Every Gun As If It Is Loaded. That includes ones sitting on tables, like the one pointed at that idiot's dick," another person explained.

Here's what the Federal Affairs Director of Gun Owners of America had to say about this:

The fact that the Houston branch of the ATF not only took, but posted, a photo of an alleged agent blatantly ignoring—or not knowing—basic firearm safety is a reflection of the agency's ineptness. While ATF may be tasked with enforcing federal gun control, their staff obviously have no understanding or respect for even the basic rules of firearm safety. Gun owners have always known the anti-gun movement knows nothing about the firearms they want to ban—but to post it on Twitter is a new level of stupidity.

Whenever I go shooting, I too load my magazines while standing down range & with my OPEN BOLT machine guns pointed straight at me. https://t.co/c7ACSpoUqG — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) July 20, 2023

Not the best look for Biden's ATF.