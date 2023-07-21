The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Elites Tell Mayorkas He’s Doing ‘Wonderful Job’ While 40% of Illegals ‘Paroled’ by DHS Vanish

July 21, 2023   |   Tags:

How do liberal elites consider the Department of Homeland Security’s performance under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas? Let’s put it this way: Two days after a report indicated more than 80 percent […] The post Watch: Elites Tell Mayorkas He's Doing 'Wonderful Job' While 40% of Illegals 'Paroled' by DHS Vanish appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x